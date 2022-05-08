 
amazing
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Bride creases up groom, guests by walking down aisle in T-rex costume

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

Bride dressed as T-rex walks down the aisle. — Twitter
Bride dressed as T-rex walks down the aisle. — Twitter

Everyone wants to make their wedding day extra special and memorable and do something different to ensure that. So a bride in New Zealand came up with the creative idea to show up at her wedding in a dress that no one would have expected - she walked down the aisle in an inflatable T-rex costume.

The hilarious wedding was reported by Emma Helleur on May 1, a wedding celebrant who has has married 31 couples in Nelson since October, 2021. She termed it "the most unique entrance she’s seen in her career."

Helleur posted a video on her official TikTok account to show the photos of the "bridezilla".

"The groom had his back towards the aisle but he could hear all of the guests laughing and he had no idea what was happening behind him," she said while trying to control her own laugh.

"[...] and then he turned around was just cry-laughing. All the guests thought it was hilarious. It was very her," Stuff quoted Helleur as saying.

The wedding celebrant declared this wedding her favourite of the season.

Helleur filmed bride Myo Thein’s big entrance which garnered over 430,000 views on TikTok, as per the publication.

More From Amazing:

Alligator enjoys Diet Coke in couple's garage

Alligator enjoys Diet Coke in couple's garage
Fossils of giant marine reptiles found high in the Swiss Alps

Fossils of giant marine reptiles found high in the Swiss Alps
Giant tooth of ancient marine reptile discovered in Alps

Giant tooth of ancient marine reptile discovered in Alps
Woman marries her cat to avoid landlord's pet restrictions

Woman marries her cat to avoid landlord's pet restrictions

Watch: Jaw-dropping video of a shark trying to swallow a man's camera

Watch: Jaw-dropping video of a shark trying to swallow a man's camera
Pigeon disrupts World Championship action at Crucible

Pigeon disrupts World Championship action at Crucible
Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste

Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste
Watch: Tiger's magnificent jump from ferry into water goes viral

Watch: Tiger's magnificent jump from ferry into water goes viral

April Fools! San Francisco police pull over driverless car

April Fools! San Francisco police pull over driverless car
Maradona´s daughter claims wrong jersey is up for auction

Maradona´s daughter claims wrong jersey is up for auction
Japanese robot can peel bananas cleanly, most of the time

Japanese robot can peel bananas cleanly, most of the time
Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'

Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'

Latest

view all