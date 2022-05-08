Rare footage from Queen and Prince Philip’s engagement to be aired: Details

File Footage





An upcoming documentary about Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is reportedly set to showcase rare footage from the now-96-year-old monarch’s engagement period to Prince Philip, reported BBC.

According to reports, the BBC has acquired ‘unprecedented’ access to hundreds of royal home recordings, some filmed by the Queen herself as well as the late Duke of Edinburgh, in an effort to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

The unseen footage was reportedly held by the Royal Collection of the British Film Institute (BFI) prior to BBC gaining access.

One of the tapes that will be a part of a 75-minute documentary set to air on BBC One on May 29 shows a glimpse into Prince Philip’s first extended visit to Balmoral in 1946 when his engagement to Elizabeth was not yet public.

The footage shows a young and beaming Princess Elizabeth showing off her engagement ring to the camera.

As pointed out by The Independent, Elizabeth and Philip’s engagement was officially announced much later on July 9, 1947. They tied the knot in 1947 and remained married for 73 years before Philip passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021.