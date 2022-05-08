 
entertainment
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston finds 'peace' after moving on from her ‘toxic exes’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

Jennifer Aniston finds peace after moving on from her ‘toxic exes’
Jennifer Aniston finds 'peace' after moving on from her ‘toxic exes’

Jennifer Aniston might be on good terms with ex-husband Justin Theroux but America’s sweetheart has finally vowed to set up more boundaries to find ‘peace’ in her life.

The FRIENDS alum, who was previously married to Theroux from 2015 to 2017 and Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, has reportedly felt better after ditching her “habit of putting other people’s happiness before her own.”

An insider spilt to OK! Magazine, “Jen wants people to like her — and they do.” However, Aniston has finally “found peace”.

“Getting rid of her toxic exes has definitely helped her find her happy place,” the source shared with the outlet.

“Jen is such a yes-girl that even after she and Justin broke up, she was still his biggest cheerleader,” said the source. “She was always calling him to check-in.”

Talking about Aniston’s bond with Pitt, the insider dished, “She told Brad that if he wants to talk, it has to be about happy stuff and that he can save the complaining for a professional.”

“Jen still cares about Brad, but she’s no longer willing to be used as this dumping ground for his personal problems,” the source explained. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix setback ‘worrying’ Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix setback ‘worrying’ Buckingham Palace
British YouTube star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome

British YouTube star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome
Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her new, slimmed-down physique

Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her new, slimmed-down physique
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz cut stylish figure for day out in NYC: see pic

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz cut stylish figure for day out in NYC: see pic

Blake Shelton brings fans to tears as he performs touching duet with a boy waiting on heart transplant: Video

Blake Shelton brings fans to tears as he performs touching duet with a boy waiting on heart transplant: Video
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial makes way to ‘SNL’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial makes way to ‘SNL’
Cardi B is missing her ‘new mommy figure’ after welcoming baby boy Wave

Cardi B is missing her ‘new mommy figure’ after welcoming baby boy Wave
Here’s why Sophie Turner refused Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala party invitation

Here’s why Sophie Turner refused Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala party invitation
‘Doctor Who’ casts Ncuti Gatwa as first black Time Lord

‘Doctor Who’ casts Ncuti Gatwa as first black Time Lord
Rare footage from Queen and Prince Philip’s engagement to be aired: Details

Rare footage from Queen and Prince Philip’s engagement to be aired: Details
Prince Charles urged to stomp Prince Andrew’s royal property claim for Eugenie

Prince Charles urged to stomp Prince Andrew’s royal property claim for Eugenie
Lilibet, Archie won’t join Queen Elizabeth at Palace balcony

Lilibet, Archie won’t join Queen Elizabeth at Palace balcony

Latest

view all