 
entertainment
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Reuters

British YouTube star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome

By
Reuters

Sunday May 08, 2022

British YouTube star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome
British YouTube star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome

British YouTube travel blogger Benjamin Rich, who specialises in remote and sometimes dangerous parts of the world, has been arrested at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

Dmitry Rogozin said in an online post that Rich - whose Bald and Bankrupt channel has 3.53 million followers - and Alina Tseliupa had been detained near one of the launch pads at Baikonur, which Russia rents from Kazakhstan.

Local authorities were determining "the exact level of participation in illegal activities" by the pair, said Rogozin, who posted photos of Rich's visa and Tseliupa's passport. Some of Rich's videos feature a woman called Alina but it was not immediately clear whether she and Tseliupa were the same person.

In London, Britain's foreign ministry did not have an immediate comment.

Baikonur, once a closed Soviet city, is now open to tourists who apply for permission from Roscosmos. It lies in the steppe around 1,100 km (680 miles) southwest of the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan.

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick says he ‘will always love’ Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick says he ‘will always love’ Kourtney Kardashian

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix setback ‘worrying’ Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix setback ‘worrying’ Buckingham Palace
Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her new, slimmed-down physique

Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her new, slimmed-down physique
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz cut stylish figure for day out in NYC: see pic

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz cut stylish figure for day out in NYC: see pic

Blake Shelton brings fans to tears as he performs touching duet with a boy waiting on heart transplant: Video

Blake Shelton brings fans to tears as he performs touching duet with a boy waiting on heart transplant: Video
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial makes way to ‘SNL’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial makes way to ‘SNL’
Cardi B is missing her ‘new mommy figure’ after welcoming baby boy Wave

Cardi B is missing her ‘new mommy figure’ after welcoming baby boy Wave
Here’s why Sophie Turner refused Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala party invitation

Here’s why Sophie Turner refused Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala party invitation
‘Doctor Who’ casts Ncuti Gatwa as first black Time Lord

‘Doctor Who’ casts Ncuti Gatwa as first black Time Lord
Jennifer Aniston finds 'peace' after moving on from her ‘toxic exes’

Jennifer Aniston finds 'peace' after moving on from her ‘toxic exes’
Rare footage from Queen and Prince Philip’s engagement to be aired: Details

Rare footage from Queen and Prince Philip’s engagement to be aired: Details
Prince Charles urged to stomp Prince Andrew’s royal property claim for Eugenie

Prince Charles urged to stomp Prince Andrew’s royal property claim for Eugenie

Latest

view all