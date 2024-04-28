King Charles to turn ‘peacemaker' for William, Harry

King Charles is bracing himself to be a mediator between Prince William and Prince Harry.



His Majesty, who is back to Royal duties amid his cancer treatment, will play a peacemaker for William and Harry as the latter lands in the UK.

This comes as Prince Harry prepares to come back to his homeland to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games.

Former Royal butler Grant Harrold says: "It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month and anything is possible.”

Harrold explained to Sky News Australia, adding, "The King will want the brothers to patch things up so it's more than likely that he could play peacemaker."

“Family means everything to the King, like his mother and one of his top priorities will be to ensure that this family rift is healed," he noted.