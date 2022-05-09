 
world
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Temples in Karnataka play Hanuman Chalisa at 5am 'to counter Azan'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Three bronze statues returned by Britain to Indian authorities more than 40 years after they were stolen from a Hindu temple in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu are pictured in this undated handout obtained September 16, 2020. — Reuters
Three bronze statues returned by Britain to Indian authorities more than 40 years after they were stolen from a Hindu temple in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu are pictured in this undated handout obtained September 16, 2020. — Reuters

  • Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik calls against loudspeaker in mosques.
  • Temples in Karnataka, India, play religious hymns at 5am during Azan time.
  • Home Minister Araga Jnanendra says strict legal action will be taken against culprits.

Multiple temples in Karnataka, India, played Hanuman Chalisa and other Hindu hymns at 5am to counter the Aza — the Muslim call for prayers, The Hindustan Times reported.

Srirama Bhajane, Hanuman Chalisa, Mantrapatana, and Mantra were heard in temples across the state of Karnataka in several cities including Bengaluru, Belgaum, Dharwad, Mysuru, Mandya, and Kalaburagi.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had previously been asked by Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik to show "guts" and take action against the unauthorised use of loudspeakers in mosques.

Reportedly, some Sri Ram Sene activists were taken into preventive custody to assure harmony across Karnataka. 

Related items

"To control noise pollution, strict measures will be taken according to the court's order. Everybody must follow court orders strictly. Strict legal action against the culprits will be taken," said Araga Jnanendra

It is being reported that the governing and managing bodies of the temple did not endorse the Sri Ram Sene campaign.

More From World:

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis
'He needs mama hug': Elon Musk gets scolded by mother, proves moms are boss

'He needs mama hug': Elon Musk gets scolded by mother, proves moms are boss
Bitcoin falls to lowest since January, in line with tumbling stock markets

Bitcoin falls to lowest since January, in line with tumbling stock markets
Man blows up family by setting vehicle on fire, kills himself by jumping into well

Man blows up family by setting vehicle on fire, kills himself by jumping into well
'Thank you little angel': Indian girl donates her piggybank savings to Sri Lanka

'Thank you little angel': Indian girl donates her piggybank savings to Sri Lanka
California cops responding to noise complaints start dancing at Punjabi wedding

California cops responding to noise complaints start dancing at Punjabi wedding

Eatery closed after customer finds snakeskin in food

Eatery closed after customer finds snakeskin in food
Sixty feared dead in bombing of Ukraine school; G7 condemns Putin

Sixty feared dead in bombing of Ukraine school; G7 condemns Putin
Over 40,000 Sikhs vote in secessionist Khalistan Referendum in Italy

Over 40,000 Sikhs vote in secessionist Khalistan Referendum in Italy
US first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

US first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine
Saudi Arabia's King Salman hospitalised for 'examinations': report

Saudi Arabia's King Salman hospitalised for 'examinations': report
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance becomes first Indian company to cross $100b annual revenue

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance becomes first Indian company to cross $100b annual revenue

Latest

view all