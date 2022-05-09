Temples in Karnataka play Hanuman Chalisa at 5am 'to counter Azan'

Three bronze statues returned by Britain to Indian authorities more than 40 years after they were stolen from a Hindu temple in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu are pictured in this undated handout obtained September 16, 2020. — Reuters

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik calls against loudspeaker in mosques.

Temples in Karnataka, India, play religious hymns at 5am during Azan time.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra says strict legal action will be taken against culprits.

Multiple temples in Karnataka, India, played Hanuman Chalisa and other Hindu hymns at 5am to counter the Aza — the Muslim call for prayers, The Hindustan Times reported.

Srirama Bhajane, Hanuman Chalisa, Mantrapatana, and Mantra were heard in temples across the state of Karnataka in several cities including Bengaluru, Belgaum, Dharwad, Mysuru, Mandya, and Kalaburagi.



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had previously been asked by Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik to show "guts" and take action against the unauthorised use of loudspeakers in mosques.



Reportedly, some Sri Ram Sene activists were taken into preventive custody to assure harmony across Karnataka.

Related items Azaan disturbs students, claims Indian minister

"To control noise pollution, strict measures will be taken according to the court's order. Everybody must follow court orders strictly. Strict legal action against the culprits will be taken," said Araga Jnanendra



It is being reported that the governing and managing bodies of the temple did not endorse the Sri Ram Sene campaign.