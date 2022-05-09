Meghan Markle ‘came from nothing and trampled on others’, says biographer

File Footage





Meghan Markle is facing fresh attacks from a royal biographer who has claimed that she ‘came from nothing’ and ‘trampled on others’ on her way up, reported The Daily Mail.

Tom Bower, also an investigative journalist, says he has penned a new book that includes testimonies from those he calls ‘victims’ of Meghan.

In a conversation with GB News, about his book, Bower said: “I've finished it and it will be out very soon. It is a story, an untold story. I have found out things which are really quite extraordinary about her.”

He went on to say: “And I think that the public perception of her will be either confirmed or outraged, or in any case, it'll be a great surprise.”

“… It is an astonishing story of a woman who came from nothing and is now a world figure and has trampled on all those others on the way which is classic for the sort of people I always choose, whether it's a politician or a tycoon,” Bower continued.

He further added: “The victims are keen to talk and they have spoken. And it's a really gripping story.”

As for Meghan, she and husband Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and have since relocated to the US.