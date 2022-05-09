 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘came from nothing and trampled on others’, says biographer

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

File Footage


Meghan Markle is facing fresh attacks from a royal biographer who has claimed that she ‘came from nothing’ and ‘trampled on others’ on her way up, reported The Daily Mail.

Tom Bower, also an investigative journalist, says he has penned a new book that includes testimonies from those he calls ‘victims’ of Meghan.

In a conversation with GB News, about his book, Bower said: “I've finished it and it will be out very soon. It is a story, an untold story. I have found out things which are really quite extraordinary about her.”

He went on to say: “And I think that the public perception of her will be either confirmed or outraged, or in any case, it'll be a great surprise.”

“… It is an astonishing story of a woman who came from nothing and is now a world figure and has trampled on all those others on the way which is classic for the sort of people I always choose, whether it's a politician or a tycoon,” Bower continued.

He further added: “The victims are keen to talk and they have spoken. And it's a really gripping story.”

As for Meghan, she and husband Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and have since relocated to the US.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Lady Diana with Dior bag: Throwback

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Lady Diana with Dior bag: Throwback
Kim Kardashian wishes her ‘baby boy for life’ Psalm on his 3rd birthday

Kim Kardashian wishes her ‘baby boy for life’ Psalm on his 3rd birthday
Kris Jenner happily accepted bouquet of flowers from Tristan Thompson after paternity scandal

Kris Jenner happily accepted bouquet of flowers from Tristan Thompson after paternity scandal
Archie, Lilibet to miss Queen’s Jubilee tribute featuring Cambridge kids

Archie, Lilibet to miss Queen’s Jubilee tribute featuring Cambridge kids
Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mother's Day with throwback snaps

Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mother's Day with throwback snaps
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet could steal the Queen's show

Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet could steal the Queen's show
Kris Jenner branded 'disrespectful' as she gushes over Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner branded 'disrespectful' as she gushes over Tristan Thompson
The Wanted star Max George pays heartfelt tribute to late bandmate Tom Parker

The Wanted star Max George pays heartfelt tribute to late bandmate Tom Parker
Kanye West drops ‘Life of the Party’ music video in honor of Mother's Day

Kanye West drops ‘Life of the Party’ music video in honor of Mother's Day
Prince Harry ‘can’t be trusted’ as Netflix wants ‘more secrets out’

Prince Harry ‘can’t be trusted’ as Netflix wants ‘more secrets out’
Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala diet raises concern among nutritionists: Read on

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala diet raises concern among nutritionists: Read on
David Beckham flashes big smile to Spice Girl's Geri Horner: see pics

David Beckham flashes big smile to Spice Girl's Geri Horner: see pics

Latest

view all