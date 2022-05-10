'Is this made for hulk?': World's largest pen is as tall as a giraffe

Largest ball point pen.—Guinness World Records

The Guinness World Records recently posted about the world's largest ballpoint pen on Instagram, amusing social media users.

The pen is 18 feet in length and weighs 37.23 kg. Needless to say, it is not for a layman's use.

Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa from India developed the humongous pen.

Previous record for the largest pen was given to a pen that was just 4 feet 9 inches in length.

The caption of the video explained that the pen “dispenses ink at its tip during use by the rolling action of a small metal sphere."

A user commented, “Is this made for hulk?”



Some users doubted the pen's utility.

“Amount of work required for this is extraordinary," commented another.



The pen was assessed back in 2011 in Hyderabad, India, and remains unbeatable till date.