 
amazing
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

'Is this made for hulk?': World's largest pen is as tall as a giraffe

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Largest ball point pen.—Guinness World Records
Largest ball point pen.—Guinness World Records

The Guinness World Records recently posted about the world's largest ballpoint pen on Instagram, amusing social media users.

The pen is 18 feet in length and weighs 37.23 kg. Needless to say, it is not for a layman's use. 

Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa from India developed the humongous pen.

Previous record for the largest pen was given to a pen that was just 4 feet 9 inches in length.

The caption of the video explained that the pen “dispenses ink at its tip during use by the rolling action of a small metal sphere."

A user commented, “Is this made for hulk?”

Some users doubted the pen's utility.

“Amount of work required for this is extraordinary," commented another.

The pen was assessed back in 2011 in Hyderabad, India, and remains unbeatable till date. 

More From Amazing:

Bride creases up groom, guests by walking down aisle in T-rex costume

Bride creases up groom, guests by walking down aisle in T-rex costume
Alligator enjoys Diet Coke in couple's garage

Alligator enjoys Diet Coke in couple's garage
Fossils of giant marine reptiles found high in the Swiss Alps

Fossils of giant marine reptiles found high in the Swiss Alps
Giant tooth of ancient marine reptile discovered in Alps

Giant tooth of ancient marine reptile discovered in Alps
Woman marries her cat to avoid landlord's pet restrictions

Woman marries her cat to avoid landlord's pet restrictions

Watch: Jaw-dropping video of a shark trying to swallow a man's camera

Watch: Jaw-dropping video of a shark trying to swallow a man's camera
Pigeon disrupts World Championship action at Crucible

Pigeon disrupts World Championship action at Crucible
Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste

Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste
Watch: Tiger's magnificent jump from ferry into water goes viral

Watch: Tiger's magnificent jump from ferry into water goes viral

April Fools! San Francisco police pull over driverless car

April Fools! San Francisco police pull over driverless car
Maradona´s daughter claims wrong jersey is up for auction

Maradona´s daughter claims wrong jersey is up for auction
Japanese robot can peel bananas cleanly, most of the time

Japanese robot can peel bananas cleanly, most of the time

Latest

view all