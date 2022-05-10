 
world
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Building-sized asteroid safely flew by earth last night

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

(representational) Giant asteroid the size of a building flies by earth Monday night.—Twitter/@SPACEdotcom
(representational) Giant asteroid the size of a building flies by earth Monday night.—Twitter/@SPACEdotcom

  • Giant asteroid the size of a building flies by earth Monday night.
  • Asteroid is officially named 467460 (2006 JF42).
  • It was 5.7 million kilometers from our planet.

An asteroid the size of a building passed by our planet on Monday night at a safe distance, reported Space.

The asteroid is officially named 467460 (2006 JF42). It passed at a safe distance of 14 earth-moons from the Earth as seen in data provided by the Center for Near Earth Object Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

In actual numbers, this would mean the asteroid was flying by 5.7 million kilometres from our planet.

While space is full of countless floating rocks, NASA keeps a close eye on the ones that roam around our home planet.

NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office keeps scanning the sky with advanced telescopes and reports prominent flybys. 

The reason why there are frequent reports of rocks passing by us is because scientists have become skilled at detecting them. With more and more advanced technology, flybys become easier to predict.

More From World:

Climate update: WMO warns world could see 1.5°C rise in next five years

Climate update: WMO warns world could see 1.5°C rise in next five years
UAE jobs: Gulf state to introduce unemployment insurance

UAE jobs: Gulf state to introduce unemployment insurance

US to increase pressure on Taliban if they don't reverse decisions on women

US to increase pressure on Taliban if they don't reverse decisions on women
Biden signs measure speeding up US weapons deliveries to Ukraine

Biden signs measure speeding up US weapons deliveries to Ukraine
13 teenage boys arrested in Egypt for harassing foreign women tourists

13 teenage boys arrested in Egypt for harassing foreign women tourists
Sri Lanka: timeline of a crisis

Sri Lanka: timeline of a crisis
Mumbai mosques turn volume down following Hindu leader's demand

Mumbai mosques turn volume down following Hindu leader's demand
Google planning to build backend services for Web3 blockchain developers

Google planning to build backend services for Web3 blockchain developers
Tiny Bible replica size of a coin, from 16th century, rediscovered at Leeds Library

Tiny Bible replica size of a coin, from 16th century, rediscovered at Leeds Library
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis
'He needs mama hug': Elon Musk gets scolded by mother, proves moms are boss

'He needs mama hug': Elon Musk gets scolded by mother, proves moms are boss
Bitcoin falls to lowest since January, in line with tumbling stock markets

Bitcoin falls to lowest since January, in line with tumbling stock markets

Latest

view all