 
pakistan
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

$8,000 goes missing from bag of passenger en route US from Karachi

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Wednesday May 11, 2022

A picture of the passengers passport and boarding pass.— Geo News
A picture of the passenger's passport and boarding pass.— Geo News

A US citizen of Pakistani origin lost $8,000 in cash en route the US from Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, Geo News reported, citing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sources.

According to the FIA sources, the money went missing from the Imtiaz Rafiq's backpack while travelling to Houston from Karachi via Doha.

After reaching the Doha airport, Rafiq said he checked his bag and realised the cash was gone. He has registered a complaint and asked for an investigation into the incident.

According to the passenger, he had removed his backpack from his shoulders twice at the Karachi airport for search purposes. But he doubts the dollars were stolen at Karachi airport and believes it likely happened during the flight from Karachi to Doha.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan urges world to take notice of rising violence against Muslims in India

Pakistan urges world to take notice of rising violence against Muslims in India
PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for London to meet party supremo Nawaz Sharif

PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for London to meet party supremo Nawaz Sharif

US again rejects Imran Khan’s allegations, terms them 'propaganda’

US again rejects Imran Khan’s allegations, terms them 'propaganda’
Weather alert: Temperature expected to soar up to 40°C in Karachi

Weather alert: Temperature expected to soar up to 40°C in Karachi
'PTI and army keeping Pakistan together,' Imran Khan says in Jhelum jalsa

'PTI and army keeping Pakistan together,' Imran Khan says in Jhelum jalsa
Farah Khan's tax adviser terms allegations against her 'false, baseless'

Farah Khan's tax adviser terms allegations against her 'false, baseless'
Imran Khan asks SC to intervene in governor Punjab's de-notification issue

Imran Khan asks SC to intervene in governor Punjab's de-notification issue
European Commission pays tribute to journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui

European Commission pays tribute to journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui
President Alvi calls for thorough probe into alleged regime change conspiracy

President Alvi calls for thorough probe into alleged regime change conspiracy
Seize illegal funding if found; party cannot be dissolved: PTI lawyer tells ECP

Seize illegal funding if found; party cannot be dissolved: PTI lawyer tells ECP
'Big decision' expected as PM Shehbaz set to meet Nawaz in London

'Big decision' expected as PM Shehbaz set to meet Nawaz in London
Article 63(A): Violation of Article 63(G) bigger crime than defection, says SC judge

Article 63(A): Violation of Article 63(G) bigger crime than defection, says SC judge

Latest

view all