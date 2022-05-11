Teen jumps to death after heated argument with father

Yellow police tape is displayed at a crime scene after a motorist was shot in the head along the 2700 block of south 80th Street in Chicago, Illinois, US, on November 1, 2017.—Reuters

15-year-old Syrian boy jumps off 12th floor of building in Sharjah and passes away on spot.

Reportedly, he has heated argument with his father after which he jumps.

He leaves message on WhatsApp group asking family members to enjoy their lives.

A 15-year-old Syrian boy jumped off the 12th floor of a building in Sharjah and passed away on spot, reported Gulf News.

Initial investigation by the police showed that the boy decided to take his life after he had a heated argument with his father.

The teenager, identified as W N, jumped off the residential building in Al-Taiwan area. He left a message for the family on their WhatsApp group asking the members to "enjoy their lives".

According to Sharjah Police, the boy had returned to his house after spending time with friends. After an argument with the father, he plunged to his death from the terrace of the apartment.



A staff from Al Kuwaiti Hospital reported that the boy had no sign of life in him when brought to the hospital.



For further investigations, the body has been moved to a laboratory for an autopsy and his parents are being interrogated.