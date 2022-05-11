 
world
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Teen jumps to death after heated argument with father

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Yellow police tape is displayed at a crime scene after a motorist was shot in the head along the 2700 block of south 80th Street in Chicago, Illinois, US, on November 1, 2017.—Reuters
 Yellow police tape is displayed at a crime scene after a motorist was shot in the head along the 2700 block of south 80th Street in Chicago, Illinois, US, on November 1, 2017.—Reuters 

  • 15-year-old Syrian boy jumps off 12th floor of building in Sharjah and passes away on spot.
  • Reportedly, he has heated argument with his father after which he jumps.
  • He leaves message on WhatsApp group asking family members to enjoy their lives.

A 15-year-old Syrian boy jumped off the 12th floor of a building in Sharjah and passed away on spot, reported Gulf News.

Initial investigation by the police showed that the boy decided to take his life after he had a heated argument with his father.

The teenager, identified as W N, jumped off the residential building in Al-Taiwan area. He left a message for the family on their WhatsApp group asking the members to "enjoy their lives".

According to Sharjah Police, the boy had returned to his house after spending time with friends. After an argument with the father, he plunged to his death from the terrace of the apartment. 

A staff from Al Kuwaiti Hospital reported that the boy had no sign of life in him when brought to the hospital.

For further investigations, the body has been moved to a laboratory for an autopsy and his parents are being interrogated.

More From World:

Explainer: Can Elon Musk renegotiate a lower price for his Twitter deal?

Explainer: Can Elon Musk renegotiate a lower price for his Twitter deal?
UN Security Council to discuss Taliban ordering women to cover faces again

UN Security Council to discuss Taliban ordering women to cover faces again
Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump
Black hole hunters cast gaze at centre of the Milky Way galaxy

Black hole hunters cast gaze at centre of the Milky Way galaxy
Load-shedding crisis: Bride, groom swapped due to power outage and lack of visibility

Load-shedding crisis: Bride, groom swapped due to power outage and lack of visibility
Singapore bans controversial Kashmir film praised by India's Modi

Singapore bans controversial Kashmir film praised by India's Modi
Piers Morgan to interview Taliban spokesperson on his 'Uncensored' show

Piers Morgan to interview Taliban spokesperson on his 'Uncensored' show
Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools

Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools

Latest

view all