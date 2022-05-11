 
sports
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

After summiting Kanchenjunga, Shehroze eyes climbing 4th highest peak Lhotse

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Pakistan’s young climber Shehroze Kashif. — Instagram/@thebroadboy
Pakistan’s young climber Shehroze Kashif. — Instagram/@thebroadboy

  • Pakistan’s young climber Shehroze Kashif reaches Mt Everest base camp today. 
  • Shehroze had summitted the world’s 3rd highest peak Kangchenjunga last week. 
  • “This is my favourite base camp, you’ve all the facilities here and I am looking forward to starting my summit push soon,” he says. 

KARACHI: With his eyes set on climbing another 8-thousander, Mount Lhotse at 8516 metres, young Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif has reached the Mount Everest base camp on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old mountaineer had last week submitted the world’s third-highest peak Kangchenjunga at 8,586 metres and after a rest of a few days, he is back on track, to climb the world’s fourth-highest peak.

Shehroze confirmed in communication on Wednesday afternoon that he reached the Everest base camp earlier in the morning from where he will push for the Lhotse summit.

“This is my favourite base camp, you’ve all the facilities here and I am looking forward to starting my summit push soon,” he said in a message.

The young mountaineer had earlier submitted Broad Peak in 2019 before climbing Mount Everest, K2 and Manaslu in 2021.

He has also announced to re-summit Manaslu after questions were raised by Mingma G on the conformity of many summits, including by Sheroze, at Manaslu last year.

