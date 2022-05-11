 
pakistan
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Man arrested for hitting wife after she refused to let him remarry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 11, 2022

The picture shows a person in handcuffs behind bars. — AFP/File
The picture shows a person in handcuffs behind bars. — AFP/File 

  • Police arrest man for being violent towards his wife.
  • Incident takes place in Ahmad Nagar Chattha, Gujranwala.
  • Police release husband after couple reconciles, say police. 

GUJRANWALA: Police arrested a man for being violent towards his wife for not allowing him a second marriage, Geo News reported. 

The incident took place in Ahmad Nagar Chattha, Gujranwala, and the CCTV footage of the incident also came to light. According to the police, an investigation has been lodged at the police station. 

The police said that the husband apologised to his wife after he got arrested and his wife also forgave him. 

Later, the couple was released after they decided to reconcile, said the police.

More From Pakistan:

No change in Pakistan's policy on trade with India: Commerce ministry

No change in Pakistan's policy on trade with India: Commerce ministry
15 dead as truck and van collide in Jamshoro

15 dead as truck and van collide in Jamshoro
Bilawal writes to UN on illegal 'delimitation' exercise in IOJK by India

Bilawal writes to UN on illegal 'delimitation' exercise in IOJK by India
Former CJP Asif Saeed Khosa does not have a Facebook, Twitter account

Former CJP Asif Saeed Khosa does not have a Facebook, Twitter account

Elections after electoral reforms, stresses Asif Ali Zardari

Elections after electoral reforms, stresses Asif Ali Zardari
Article 63(A): Country needs stable govt to progress, says CJP Bandial

Article 63(A): Country needs stable govt to progress, says CJP Bandial
Election likely in Pakistan before appointment of new army chief: Khawaja Asif

Election likely in Pakistan before appointment of new army chief: Khawaja Asif
ECP dismisses references against dissident PTI MNAs

ECP dismisses references against dissident PTI MNAs
Dania Shah removes Aamir Liaquat's name from her Instagram

Dania Shah removes Aamir Liaquat's name from her Instagram
Pakistan urges world to take notice of rising violence against Muslims in India

Pakistan urges world to take notice of rising violence against Muslims in India
PM Shehbaz Sharif meets party supremo Nawaz Sharif in London

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets party supremo Nawaz Sharif in London
US again rejects Imran Khan’s allegations, terms them 'propaganda’

US again rejects Imran Khan’s allegations, terms them 'propaganda’

Latest

view all