Man arrested for hitting wife after she refused to let him remarry

The picture shows a person in handcuffs behind bars. — AFP/File

Police arrest man for being violent towards his wife.

Incident takes place in Ahmad Nagar Chattha, Gujranwala.

Police release husband after couple reconciles, say police.

GUJRANWALA: Police arrested a man for being violent towards his wife for not allowing him a second marriage, Geo News reported.

The incident took place in Ahmad Nagar Chattha, Gujranwala, and the CCTV footage of the incident also came to light. According to the police, an investigation has been lodged at the police station.

The police said that the husband apologised to his wife after he got arrested and his wife also forgave him.

Later, the couple was released after they decided to reconcile, said the police.