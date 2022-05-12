 
Single potato crisp on sale for over Rs450,000

A seller on eBay listed a single Pringles chip for £2,000.—Unsplash@jeffsiepman
A seller on eBay listed a single Pringles chip for £2,000.—[email protected]

  • Seller on eBay lists single Pringles crisp for £2,000.
  • Describes product as "brand-new, unused, unopened item".
  • The seller claims it has an extremely rare shape.

A seller on eBay listed a single Pringles chip for £2,000 (Rs464,596) claiming it has an extremely rare shape, Mirror reported.

The fold on the top edge of the Pringle lines up perfectly with the rest of the chip. 

The seller is from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, and describes his product as a "brand-new, unused, unopened and undamaged item”.

There are other payment options as well including the option to spend £95 every month for two years making for a total of £2,280.

It is interesting to note that a Pringles pack costs around £1.65.

However, the seller might not win this bid. The Mirror reports that eBay has many sellers offering perfectly folded Pringles at a much lower price.

