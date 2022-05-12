Bride dies during wedding ritual, police suspect poison intake

A bride waits for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, January 27, 2016. — Reuters

22-year-old bride blacks out during wedding ceremony.

Police suspects that woman took her life by consuming poison.

Girl had complained of stomachaches earlier in morning.

A 22-year-old bride blacked out during her wedding ceremony in India and was rushed to the hospital where she died, The Hindu reported.

The deceased was identified as T Sai Srijana, a resident of Hyderabad, Telangana.

Police suspect that the woman might have taken her life by consuming poison.

Reportedly, Srijana was to marry a man named N Sivaji. The couple hosted the wedding reception in the evening.

Around 10 pm at night, the 22-year-old collapsed during wedding rituals. Her family hurried her to a private hospital where she was provided treatment.

Palem police said the doctors suspect that the bride had consumed some poisonous substance. They also reported that the girl had complained of stomachaches earlier for which she had been treated.



However, the actual cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report arrives, the police said.