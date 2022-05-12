National Stadium gets brand new pitches square after 15 years

KARACHI: After immense criticism related to the pitch standard in Pakistan during the home Australia tour in March-April, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has raced up its efforts to prepare brand new pitches across the country.



PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has often talked about improving the pitches in the country since he took charge but recent criticism and a demerit point to Pindi Stadium's pitch by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in March put the entire management under pressure.

But now, after 15 years, the National Stadium Karachi will see brand new pitches square. The construction of pitches in Karachi and Lahore, which was started a month ago, is now in the final phase of completion.

Special soil from Nandipur, Gujranwala has been used in the National Stadium's square which consists of 13 pitches. Except for pitch number 3 and 4, Nandipur's soil is used to prepare balanced wickets. However, Australian soil will be used in pitch number 3, whereas experimental soil will be used to prepare pitch number 4.

According to the PCB, it had already ordered the Australian soil which will be delivered soon.

It should be noted here that the newly-prepared wickets will take two to three months after completion to get ready for live cricket action. Most likely, the National Stadium's new square will host the upcoming PCB domestic season 2022-23.

On the other hand, drop-in pitches are also due to be installed in Karachi and Lahore. Soon after taking charge as PCB chairman, Raja announced to bring two drop-in pitches in collaboration with a private company.

However, the PCB will first hire a consultant to review whether drop-in pitches will suit Pakistan or not.