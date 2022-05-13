12 passengers returning from urs killed, 10 injured as dumper hits vans in Gujranwala

Picture of van collided with dumper. Photo—Dunya News

Rescue work has been completed; injured shifted to nearest hospitals.

Police says vans were carrying 28 passengers.

Death toll may increase as four to five people are in critical condition.

GUJRANWALA: As many as 12 passengers died and 10 others were left injured after two vans collided with a third vehicle approaching them from the opposite direction near Kot Ladha, Gujranwala, Geo News reported.



According to the police, both vans were on their way from Sargodha to Gujranwala and carrying 28 passengers.



The deceased were residents of the Alam Chowk area of ​​Gujranwala and were returning home after attending an urs in Sargodha.

On the Hafizabad Road, the drivers of both vans lost control of their vehicles reportedly due to over speeding and collided with another van approaching them from the opposite direction.

All the rescue work has been completed, with the bodies and injured shifted to the nearest hospitals. The death toll may increase as four to five people are in critical condition.



Six women, a minor girl and one of the van driver's were among those who lost their lives in the accident.