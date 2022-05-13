 
pakistan
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

12 passengers returning from urs killed, 10 injured as dumper hits vans in Gujranwala

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

Picture of van collided with dumper. Photo—Dunya News
Picture of van collided with dumper. Photo—Dunya News

  • Rescue work has been completed; injured shifted to nearest hospitals.
  • Police says vans were carrying 28 passengers. 
  • Death toll may increase as four to five people are in critical condition.

GUJRANWALA: As many as 12 passengers died and 10 others were left injured after two vans collided with a third vehicle approaching them from the opposite direction near Kot Ladha, Gujranwala, Geo News reported.

According to the police, both vans were on their way from Sargodha to Gujranwala and carrying 28 passengers.

The deceased were residents of the Alam Chowk area of ​​Gujranwala and were returning home after attending an urs in Sargodha.

On the Hafizabad Road, the drivers of both vans lost control of their vehicles reportedly due to over speeding and collided with another van approaching them from the opposite direction.

All the rescue work has been completed, with the bodies and injured shifted to the nearest hospitals. The death toll may increase as four to five people are in critical condition.

Six women, a minor girl and one of the van driver's were among those who lost their lives in the accident.

More From Pakistan:

One killed, 13 injured as explosion rips through Karachi's Saddar area

One killed, 13 injured as explosion rips through Karachi's Saddar area

National Stadium gets brand new pitches square after 15 years

National Stadium gets brand new pitches square after 15 years
Had informed relevant quarters to stop conspiracy or economy would suffer: Imran Khan

Had informed relevant quarters to stop conspiracy or economy would suffer: Imran Khan
PPP, MQM-P to unanimously agree to adopt LG law for serving Sindh

PPP, MQM-P to unanimously agree to adopt LG law for serving Sindh
FIA terms withdrawal of cases against PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza 'fake news'

FIA terms withdrawal of cases against PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza 'fake news'
Heatwave to intensity between May 12-15: PMD

Heatwave to intensity between May 12-15: PMD

Watch: Young fan full of emotions while meeting Imran Khan

Watch: Young fan full of emotions while meeting Imran Khan
Imprudent comments by politicians about Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed very inappropriate: ISPR

Imprudent comments by politicians about Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed very inappropriate: ISPR

Students face troubles as security tightens at KU after terrorist attack

Students face troubles as security tightens at KU after terrorist attack
Imran Khan asks SC to review verdict on Qasim Suri's April 3 decision

Imran Khan asks SC to review verdict on Qasim Suri's April 3 decision
'Regime change conspiracy': President Alvi writes to CJP to form judicial commission

'Regime change conspiracy': President Alvi writes to CJP to form judicial commission
IHC extends stay order in journalists' harassment case

IHC extends stay order in journalists' harassment case

Latest

view all