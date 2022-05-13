 
world
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Woman with split tongue tastes two different colas the same time

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

Woman with split tongue tastes two different colas simultaneously. — Screengrab via TikTok
Woman with split tongue tastes two different colas simultaneously. — Screengrab via TikTok 

A woman who is obsessed with the idea of body modification said that she can taste two different things at the same time due to her split tongue.

Tiktok artist and star Brianna Mary Shihadeh, whose handle is @flowerfriendly, modified her tongue by slicing it through the tip from the centre.

She posted her video of tasting two different types of colas together, trying to resolve the age-old Coke VS Pepsi battle.

@flowerfriendly Reply to @i_am_sofakingcool I always thought coke was sweeter until I tried this. ???? #fyp #foryou #splittongue #splittonguechallenge #tattoos #bodymodification #positivevibes #smile ♬ Elevator Music - Bohoman

The video has almost 300,000 views with plenty of comments and users asking her to try more combinations. 

A user wrote: "orange soda and grape soda."

Brianna later confirmed that she could not really tell the difference.

"It's so similar they honestly taste the same," she added in the video.

