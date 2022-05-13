 
Friday May 13 2022
Two alleged aides of underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim held

An old picture of Dawood Ibrahim. — Twitter
  • Indian agency officially arrests Arif Abu Bakar Shaikh, Shabbir Abu Bakar Shaikh after four days of interrogation.
  • Officials say suspects are "close associates" of gangster Chota Shakeel and part of Ibrahim's D-gang.
  • Arrests made in case of arms smuggling narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake currency and terror funding.

MUMBAI: Two alleged associates of underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim were arrested by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), Hindustan Times reported.

Arif Abu Bakar Shaikh, 59, and Shabbir Abu Bakar Shaikh, 51, were officially arrested on Thursday after the NIA interrogated them for four days, the publication cited information provided by the officials. The suspects were supposed to be presented before a trial court today (Friday).

Officials said that the suspects are "close associates" of gangster Chota Shakeel and part of Ibrahim's D-gang. They were apprehended during 29 raids conducted in line with the cases against Ibrahim and others.

The NIA lodged a case pertaining to arms smuggling narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake currency and terror funding, against Ibrahim, his brother Anees, and close associates such as Chhota Shakeel, Tiger Memon for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling.

Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Shakeel, who operates an international criminal syndicate from Pakistan.

According to Indian media, the United Nations has listed Ibrahim as a global terrorist in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts and has set a price of $25 million on his head.

