 
entertainment
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

James Corden irks Britons after praising 'brave' Prince Harry: 'Stay in the US'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

James Corden has made Britons furious with his latest comments about estranged Prince Harry.

Speaking to The Sun, The Late Late Show host fawned over his friendship with the Duke of Sussex and talked about their children having playdates.

He said: "I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way."

"Can he please stay in US with Meghan and Harry?" tweeted an irritated user.

"And British people will be in the other corner," added one.

Another commented, referring to the host's latest decision to move back to the UK: "Ahead of him returning to UK .... not really ‘read the room’ has he ?"

"Good. Handy to have them all in one place," one joked.

Speaking to the Sun, Mr Corden had said: "I'm a huge fan of both of them. Obviously, I know Harry better than I know Meghan."

"I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done [in turning away from royal life] is incredibly brave and I'll always be in their corner."

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp social media support means 'nothing' for the case: legal expert

Johnny Depp social media support means 'nothing' for the case: legal expert
Victoria Beckham wants 'almost 50' David to get botox: 'Old man next to her'

Victoria Beckham wants 'almost 50' David to get botox: 'Old man next to her'
Amber Heard sent cake with 'severed finger' in support of Johnny Depp: Photo

Amber Heard sent cake with 'severed finger' in support of Johnny Depp: Photo
David Beckham stalker believes daughter Harper is her love child with footballer

David Beckham stalker believes daughter Harper is her love child with footballer
Scott Disick makes a move on Khloe Kardashian 'now that ex Kourtney is engaged'

Scott Disick makes a move on Khloe Kardashian 'now that ex Kourtney is engaged'
Bella Hadid condemns Israel for attacking Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral

Bella Hadid condemns Israel for attacking Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral

Prince William and wife Kate take over UK airwaves to fight loneliness

Prince William and wife Kate take over UK airwaves to fight loneliness
In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique

In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique
Prince William visits Deborah James' home to give her Damehood

Prince William visits Deborah James' home to give her Damehood

Kate Middleton, Prince William release new video on YouTube

Kate Middleton, Prince William release new video on YouTube

Duchess Camilla takes on patronage from Prince Philip

Duchess Camilla takes on patronage from Prince Philip
Machine Gun Kelly gushes over fiancée Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’

Machine Gun Kelly gushes over fiancée Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’

Latest

view all