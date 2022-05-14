 
world
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Woman sells spicy instant noodles with mango

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

Woman cooks Mango Maggi.—Screengrab via Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie
Woman cooks Mango Maggi.—Screengrab via Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie

A viral video on social media shows a brand new food combination being experimented on by a woman selling street food.

A woman somewhere in India cooks instant noodles with spices and then adds mango juice and mango slices, creating a new dish called Mango Maggi. 

An Instagram food blogging account The Great Indian Foodie published the clip.

While both the food items are loved separately, the internet was horrified by the combination of the two.

Netizens were disgusted and made lots of comments about the concept of the recipe and the woman too.

A user said: “Kindly add location so that someone can reach over and offer counselling."

“Goddd, find me another planet,” a very terrified user said.

Related items

A user even questioned people's taste buds saying, "What happened to your taste buds why are you guys making food like crazy."

The video has received more than 5,000 likes with people asking for a dislike button.

"Seriously need a dislike button plz...," a user commented.

More From World:

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19
Couple's $810 tip to waitress divides internet

Couple's $810 tip to waitress divides internet
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed elected UAE president

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed elected UAE president
Father-son duo steals electricity worth almost Rs149 million

Father-son duo steals electricity worth almost Rs149 million
I'm still focused on the job, says Twitter CEO after Elon Musk puts deal on hold

I'm still focused on the job, says Twitter CEO after Elon Musk puts deal on hold
27 killed in fire in Indian capital

27 killed in fire in Indian capital
Israeli police beat mourners at funeral of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Israeli police beat mourners at funeral of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Watch: Couple showcase their judo skills at wedding ceremony

Watch: Couple showcase their judo skills at wedding ceremony
Thousands mourn at Jerusalem funeral for Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israel

Thousands mourn at Jerusalem funeral for Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israel
Bride and groom set themselves on fire, guests amused

Bride and groom set themselves on fire, guests amused
'Baseless propaganda': Taliban spokesperson refutes reports of ban on men, women dining together

'Baseless propaganda': Taliban spokesperson refutes reports of ban on men, women dining together
Two-headed snake set to celebrate its 17th birthday, scientists astonished

Two-headed snake set to celebrate its 17th birthday, scientists astonished

Latest

view all