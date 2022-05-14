 
entertainment
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian posts adorable pics with daughter North ahead of her birthday

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

Kim Kardashian posts adorable pics with daughter North ahead of her birthday
Kim Kardashian posts adorable pics with daughter North ahead of her birthday

Reality TV star and supermodel Kim Kardashian dropped never-before-seen pictures with her daughter North and has taken the internet by storm.

On Friday, the SKIMS mogul treated her fans with adorable glimpses with her daughter during their summer vacation.

Taking to Instagram, the Kardashians posted two adorable pics in which she is seen showering love on her daughter.

The first snap sees Kim dressed in a body-hugging swim-suit and her daughter seated next to her is seen donning a colourful life jacket over a lake and a lush green forest.

By looking at the second snap, we can say that the two are having a fun time during their outing as Kim looks smilingly at North who reciprocates the same by smiling back.

Taking to the caption, Kim wrote, “Looking through my phone at pics on the lake last summer. My baby girl is turning 9 soon .”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, Camilla reveal big ahead of their Canada visit

Prince Charles, Camilla reveal big ahead of their Canada visit
Lizzo posts memorable throwback pic with Robert Pattinson on his birthday

Lizzo posts memorable throwback pic with Robert Pattinson on his birthday

Amber Heard loses defamation case with Johnny Depp? Find the outcome

Amber Heard loses defamation case with Johnny Depp? Find the outcome
Britney Spears dishes on her pregnancy mood swings: ‘My hormones are kinda stupid’

Britney Spears dishes on her pregnancy mood swings: ‘My hormones are kinda stupid’
Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock and others side with Johnny Depp amid ongoing trial

Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock and others side with Johnny Depp amid ongoing trial
Alicia Silverstone reveals her son Bear watched ‘Clueless’ at age 5: ‘It's not appropriate’

Alicia Silverstone reveals her son Bear watched ‘Clueless’ at age 5: ‘It's not appropriate’
Prince Harry and Meghan's fans plan high-tea birthday party for Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans plan high-tea birthday party for Lilibet
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie has brought them closer: Insider

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie has brought them closer: Insider
Marc Anthony’s engagement ring to Nadia Ferreira similar to JLO’s bling

Marc Anthony’s engagement ring to Nadia Ferreira similar to JLO’s bling
David Beckham feared for his family's safety after ‘stalker’ visited Harper in school

David Beckham feared for his family's safety after ‘stalker’ visited Harper in school
Kourtney Kardashian ‘disturbed’ by Travis Barker’s controlling behaviour?

Kourtney Kardashian ‘disturbed’ by Travis Barker’s controlling behaviour?
Dua Lipa wishes sister Rina on her 21st birthday

Dua Lipa wishes sister Rina on her 21st birthday

Latest

view all