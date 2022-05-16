Imran Khan be given fool-proof security at home, during rallies, directs PM

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the interior ministry to provide water-tight security to former prime minister Imran Khan at his home in Islamabad and during political rallies.



In this regard, the prime minister has held two threat assessments meetings with officials from the interior ministry to finalise the security detail of the former prime minister.

At Khan’s residence in Bani Gala, 94 security officers will be deployed, as per the spokesperson of the interior ministry. Of which, 22 men will be from the Islamabad police and 72 from the Frontier Constabulary.

In addition, 26 officers from the security service and nine military personnel will also be made available.

Separately, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has provided 26 cops and Gilgit-Baltistan has also sent six men for the former prime minister’s protective detail.

Moreover, a chief security officer will be provided to Khan, states the spokesperson of the interior ministry, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also directed provincial governments to ensure Imran Khan has adequate security when he is holding political rallies across the country.

When Imran Khan is on the move, four police vehicles will accompany him with 23 cops, as well as a vehicle with five Rangers personnel.

The interior ministry spokesperson added that if there is a specific threat to the former prime minister more security will be made available.