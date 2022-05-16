 
world
Monday May 16 2022
Watch: 'Boss bride' proposes to husband in new style

Monday May 16, 2022

Bride sits on the bonnet of a car with a viral audio playing in the background and proposes to her husband-to-be.—Screengrab via Instagram/Leena Bhushan
A video of a "boss bride" is going viral where an Indian woman could be seen proposing to her husband-to-be in Bollywood style.

In the video, she could be seen wearing a heavily-embroidered traditional lehenga and sitting on the bonnet of a car with viral audio playing in the background as she proposes to her husband-to-be.

The woman could be seen reenacting a scene from a Hindi film Jalebi.

The latest video was posted by makeup artist Leena Bhushan and netizens were highly amused.

A user pointed out how the content was made in scorching heat. 

"Out in the sun with all this makeover. god bless you guys," she said.

Another said: "Dream of many!"

"Amazing," commented a user adding fire emojis. 

"Wow, true love," another user commented with several heart emoticons.

The trend started a few days ago when a wedding planning service @witty_wedding posted a video of a bride who lip-synced to the audio, sitting on the bonnet of a car.

