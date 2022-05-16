Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 'fell back in love' after infamous fight, discussed 'having babies'

Amber Heard, who has resumed her testimony after a weeklong break in the trial of the libel lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, revealed that she and Johnny Depp "fell back in love" after their infamous fight in March 2015, during which the actor lost the tip of his finger.



The Aquaman actress said that, in the spring of 2015, Depp quit drugs and the couple returned to Australia, adding: "We fell back in love and talked about the future."

Amber Heard revealed that she and Depp discussed the prospect of "having babies" and buying a farm. "We were in a beautiful, peaceful period," she added.

When asked by her attorney how she felt about going back to the same house in Australia where she and Depp had the blowout fight, she said being in the home did not bother her.

"Johnny was my home… and that home was often really violent," Amber Heard said.

"Unfortunately, the violence became almost normal, especially towards the end," the 36-year-old actress told the court, with Depp looking on.

Amber Heard returned to the witness stand on Monday morning to resume her testimony about the alleged abuse she said she endured at the hands of ex-husband Johnny Depp as their marriage was coming apart.