 
entertainment
Monday May 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 'fell back in love' after infamous fight, discussed 'having babies'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 16, 2022

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fell back in love after infamous fight, discussed having babies

Amber Heard, who has resumed her testimony after a weeklong break in the trial of the libel lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, revealed that she and Johnny Depp "fell back in love" after their infamous fight in March 2015, during which the actor lost the tip of his finger.

The Aquaman actress said that, in the spring of 2015, Depp quit drugs and the couple returned to Australia, adding: "We fell back in love and talked about the future."

Amber Heard revealed that she and Depp discussed the prospect of "having babies" and buying a farm. "We were in a beautiful, peaceful period," she added.

When asked by her attorney how she felt about going back to the same house in Australia where she and Depp had the blowout fight, she said being in the home did not bother her.

"Johnny was my home… and that home was often really violent," Amber Heard said.

"Unfortunately, the violence became almost normal, especially towards the end," the 36-year-old actress told the court, with Depp looking on.

Amber Heard returned to the witness stand on Monday morning to resume her testimony about the alleged abuse she said she endured at the hands of ex-husband Johnny Depp as their marriage was coming apart.

More From Entertainment:

Phillip Schofield blames Tom Cruise for ‘causing chaos’ at Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration

Phillip Schofield blames Tom Cruise for ‘causing chaos’ at Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration
Jennifer Lopez turns to 'healthier work-life balance' ahead of tying knot with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez turns to 'healthier work-life balance' ahead of tying knot with Ben Affleck
Queen Elizabeth ‘softening edges’ before transferring power to Charles: Expert

Queen Elizabeth ‘softening edges’ before transferring power to Charles: Expert
Boris Johnson reacts to Prince William getting booed at Wembley: ‘Shameful’

Boris Johnson reacts to Prince William getting booed at Wembley: ‘Shameful’
Piers Morgan reacts to Denise Welch tweets, calling her ‘shameful hypocrite’: Here’s why

Piers Morgan reacts to Denise Welch tweets, calling her ‘shameful hypocrite’: Here’s why
Prince Harry would ‘definitely get booed’ at Buckingham balcony, poll reveals

Prince Harry would ‘definitely get booed’ at Buckingham balcony, poll reveals
Kate Middleton overshadows Meghan Markle’s special announcement

Kate Middleton overshadows Meghan Markle’s special announcement

Justin Bieber remembers Buffalo shooting victims during concert in NY: Video

Justin Bieber remembers Buffalo shooting victims during concert in NY: Video
Cristiano Ronaldo hits golf club to relax amid second pre-season break: see pics

Cristiano Ronaldo hits golf club to relax amid second pre-season break: see pics
Amber Heard to describe chaotic final months of marriage with Johnny Depp in court

Amber Heard to describe chaotic final months of marriage with Johnny Depp in court
Ashley, Wynonna Judd pay homage to late mum Naomi Judd

Ashley, Wynonna Judd pay homage to late mum Naomi Judd
Johnny Depp scoffs as Amber Heard's ‘Junkie Johnny’ audio played in court

Johnny Depp scoffs as Amber Heard's ‘Junkie Johnny’ audio played in court

Latest

view all