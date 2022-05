This week, Geo.tv interviews Akbar Chaudhry, an engineer turned comedian who has been associated with the improv group "Lol Waalay". Apart from improv, Akbar has been doing regular stand up comedy shows in Karachi and is an active part of the comedy circle of the city.



Watch the interview here, where Akbar talks about how he got involved in comedy, its future in Pakistan, and some of his favourite comedians.