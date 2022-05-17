 
Nick Jonas talks about his daughter Malti Marie: ‘She’s a gift’

Nick Jonas talked about his daughter Malti Marie for the first time as he said she is a ‘gift’ in a recent interview.

During his appearance on Today show, the Don’t Give Up on Us singer was asked how he felt after becoming a father.

The 29-year-old singer responded, “Life is beautiful,”

“She’s a gift,” the Jonas Brothers band member added. “We’re just so blessed.”

Earlier, a source told Us Weekly that Nick and wife Priyanka Chopra “could not be happier to have their little girl at home with them” post spending 100 plus days in NICU.

“These past few months have been heart-wrenching but both parents did not give up hope and remained optimistic,” the insider added.

The source further said that the couple’s daughter, who they welcomed via surrogacy in January 2022, “is a little fighter and truly a miracle.”

“Nick and Priyanka feel blessed and have been appreciative of everyone’s outpour of love and support during this time,” the insider stated.

“They can’t wait to spoil Malti and start this new chapter of their lives as parents.”


