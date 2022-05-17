Amber Heard claims ‘Aquaman 2’ role was ‘cut down’ amid Johnny Depp divorce

File Footage

Amber Heard, in her latest testimony, claimed that Warner Bros. expressed disinterest in working with her on the Aquaman sequel in the aftermath of her messy divorce from Johnny Depp.



Appearing on the stand during her ongoing defamation trial against Depp, Heard claimed that her role in the upcoming Aquaman 2 was ‘cut down’ after Depp’s team labelled her a ‘liar’ over her domestic abuse claims against him.

Heard was quoted by Variety as saying: “I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role.”

The actress further claimed that the Aquaman team ‘just removed a bunch out’ of her role in the movie.

Heard stars in the hit Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment film as Mera alongside Jason Momoa. She was reportedly signed on for a three-picture deal, with her first appearing in Justice League, and then in 2018’s Aquaman.

Earlier reports have suggested that Heard is set to only appear for about a total of 10 minutes in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is slated to release on March 17, 2023.