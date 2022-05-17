 
entertainment
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard claims ‘Aquaman 2’ role was ‘cut down’ amid Johnny Depp divorce

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

File Footage

Amber Heard, in her latest testimony, claimed that Warner Bros. expressed disinterest in working with her on the Aquaman sequel in the aftermath of her messy divorce from Johnny Depp.

Appearing on the stand during her ongoing defamation trial against Depp, Heard claimed that her role in the upcoming Aquaman 2 was ‘cut down’ after Depp’s team labelled her a ‘liar’ over her domestic abuse claims against him.

Heard was quoted by Variety as saying: “I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role.”

The actress further claimed that the Aquaman team ‘just removed a bunch out’ of her role in the movie.

Heard stars in the hit Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment film as Mera alongside Jason Momoa. She was reportedly signed on for a three-picture deal, with her first appearing in Justice League, and then in 2018’s Aquaman.

Earlier reports have suggested that Heard is set to only appear for about a total of 10 minutes in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is slated to release on March 17, 2023. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard’s love notes to Johnny Depp shown in court: ‘Want to rip you’

Amber Heard’s love notes to Johnny Depp shown in court: ‘Want to rip you’

Amber Heard tries to justify physical fight post audio revelation

Amber Heard tries to justify physical fight post audio revelation

Kim Kardashian hurts designer Bob Mackie by wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress: 'Big Mistake'

Kim Kardashian hurts designer Bob Mackie by wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress: 'Big Mistake'
Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez takes aim at Amber Heard's credibility

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez takes aim at Amber Heard's credibility
Lily-Rose Depp called out for her silence on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Lily-Rose Depp called out for her silence on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial
Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress ‘big mistake’, says designer

Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress ‘big mistake’, says designer
Kourtney Kardashian 'condemned' for ignoring her kids on her wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian 'condemned' for ignoring her kids on her wedding to Travis Barker
Amber Heard’s attorney is doing the best job for Johnny Depp: says insider

Amber Heard’s attorney is doing the best job for Johnny Depp: says insider
BTS’ V recalls feeling ‘confused’ about his identity: ‘I had to choose one or the other’

BTS’ V recalls feeling ‘confused’ about his identity: ‘I had to choose one or the other’

Nick Jonas talks about his daughter Malti Marie: ‘She’s a gift’

Nick Jonas talks about his daughter Malti Marie: ‘She’s a gift’
Depp-Heard’s trial: Amber Heard denies allegations about bipolar, eating disorders

Depp-Heard’s trial: Amber Heard denies allegations about bipolar, eating disorders
Amber Heard changes domestic abuse testimony mid trial: 'I just had the date wrong'

Amber Heard changes domestic abuse testimony mid trial: 'I just had the date wrong'

Latest

view all