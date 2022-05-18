 
pakistan
Wednesday May 18 2022
PM convenes emergency meeting after country reports three polio cases

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chairing an emergency meeting of the National Task Force for Polio Eradication. Photo: Geo,tv
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif convenes emergency meeting of National Task Force for Polio Eradication.
  • Three polio cases were reported from North Waziristan in April and May this year.
  • PM thanks foreign organisations, such as World Health Organization, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for support in polio eradication.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened an emergency meeting of the National Task Force for Polio Eradication after three polio cases were recently reported in the country, Geo News reported Wednesday.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing on the anti-polio strategy was given.

"The recent discovery of polio cases is alarming," said the PM.

All stakeholders, including federal agencies, provincial governments and international organisations, worked diligently and provided crucial services to eradicate polio in the country, he added.

"The Government of Pakistan is thankful to foreign organisations, such as the World Health Organization, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and others, for their technical and financial support to the anti-polio effort," said the PM.

Three polio cases were reported from North Waziristan in April and May this year.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb, Abdul Qadir Patel, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz (over video link), Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Balochistan Health Minister Ehsan Shah. Provincial chief secretaries and international representatives of organisations were also present during the meeting. 

