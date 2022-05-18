 
world
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Newlywed man injured as wedding gift explodes

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Latish Gavit and his nephew Jiyas injured after opening wedding gift. — Pixabay/vireshstudio
Latish Gavit and his nephew Jiyas injured after opening wedding gift. — Pixabay/vireshstudio 

  • Newly-married man injured as wedding gift explodes. 
  • His three-year-old nephew injured as well. 
  • Ex-boyfriend of bride's sister considered suspect. 

A newlywed man and his three-year-old nephew in India's Gujarat sustained serious injuries after one of the wedding gifts exploded, India Today reported. 

The man, identified as Latish Gavit, got married on May 12. Many people, including friends and relatives, attended the ceremony and presented gifts to the couple.

On Tuesday, as Gavit was opening the presents, one blew up in his face, damaging his eyes and rupturing his wrist. He also sustained serious burn injuries on his upper body. 

Gavit's toddler nephew, who was sitting nearby, also got injured. Both were hurried to a private hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the gift was sent by the ex-boyfriend of the bride's sister, Raju Dansukh. 

Based on the family's statement, police filed a complaint against the suspect. 

More From World:

Authorities discover drug-smuggling tunnel at US-Mexico border

Authorities discover drug-smuggling tunnel at US-Mexico border
India still prefers sons over daughters: survey

India still prefers sons over daughters: survey
Protests break out in South Africa after white student urinates on black student's belongings

Protests break out in South Africa after white student urinates on black student's belongings
Hindu groups file fresh petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosque

Hindu groups file fresh petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosque
Watch: Driver miraculously escapes death as buses collide

Watch: Driver miraculously escapes death as buses collide
In rare hearing, Pentagon reports rise in UFOs in past 20 years

In rare hearing, Pentagon reports rise in UFOs in past 20 years
Second endangered cheetah cub dies in Iran

Second endangered cheetah cub dies in Iran
Pollution killing 9 million people per year: report

Pollution killing 9 million people per year: report
Hubble captures image of star 200,000 times brighter Sun

Hubble captures image of star 200,000 times brighter Sun
Boy murders classmate for calling him 'girlish'

Boy murders classmate for calling him 'girlish'
Saudi Arabia bans carrying Zamzam water in baggage

Saudi Arabia bans carrying Zamzam water in baggage
Girl thrown in front of speeding car for fending off rapists

Girl thrown in front of speeding car for fending off rapists

Latest

view all