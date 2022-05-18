Newlywed man injured as wedding gift explodes

Latish Gavit and his nephew Jiyas injured after opening wedding gift. — Pixabay/vireshstudio

A newlywed man and his three-year-old nephew in India's Gujarat sustained serious injuries after one of the wedding gifts exploded, India Today reported.

The man, identified as Latish Gavit, got married on May 12. Many people, including friends and relatives, attended the ceremony and presented gifts to the couple.

On Tuesday, as Gavit was opening the presents, one blew up in his face, damaging his eyes and rupturing his wrist. He also sustained serious burn injuries on his upper body.

Gavit's toddler nephew, who was sitting nearby, also got injured. Both were hurried to a private hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the gift was sent by the ex-boyfriend of the bride's sister, Raju Dansukh.

Based on the family's statement, police filed a complaint against the suspect.