 
world
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Girl thrown in front of speeding car for fending off rapists

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Paning shot of a car. — Unsplash/Kajetan Sumila
Paning shot of a car. — Unsplash/Kajetan Sumila

  • Minor allegedly thrown in front of speeding vehicle.
  • She resisted rape attempts by four boys.
  • All accused are reportedly minors.

A 14-year-old girl in India's Bihar was allegedly thrown in front of a speeding vehicle when she resisted rape attempts by four boys, The Hindustan Times reported.

The girl reported that on Monday evening, in a village in Bihar’s West Champaran district, she had left her house to relieve herself. Four boys who saw her dragged her and attempted to sexually assault her. 

“When I resisted and raised alarms, they threw me before a speeding vehicle,” the minor said.

The victim is now undergoing treatment at the Bagaha Subdivision Hospital. The police reported that she sustained several injuries on her body.

“All those accused are minors and they had been allegedly subjecting the girl to eve-teasing and vulgar comments for the past few days,” said Mahila police station house officer (SHO) Dharmavir Bharti.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused.

More From World:

Authorities discover drug-smuggling tunnel at US-Mexico border

Authorities discover drug-smuggling tunnel at US-Mexico border
India still prefers sons over daughters: survey

India still prefers sons over daughters: survey
Protests break out in South Africa after white student urinates on black student's belongings

Protests break out in South Africa after white student urinates on black student's belongings
Hindu groups file fresh petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosque

Hindu groups file fresh petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosque
Watch: Driver miraculously escapes death as buses collide

Watch: Driver miraculously escapes death as buses collide
In rare hearing, Pentagon reports rise in UFOs in past 20 years

In rare hearing, Pentagon reports rise in UFOs in past 20 years
Second endangered cheetah cub dies in Iran

Second endangered cheetah cub dies in Iran
Pollution killing 9 million people per year: report

Pollution killing 9 million people per year: report
Hubble captures image of star 200,000 times brighter Sun

Hubble captures image of star 200,000 times brighter Sun
Boy murders classmate for calling him 'girlish'

Boy murders classmate for calling him 'girlish'
Saudi Arabia bans carrying Zamzam water in baggage

Saudi Arabia bans carrying Zamzam water in baggage
Newlywed man injured as wedding gift explodes

Newlywed man injured as wedding gift explodes

Latest

view all