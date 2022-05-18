Girl thrown in front of speeding car for fending off rapists

Paning shot of a car. — Unsplash/Kajetan Sumila

Minor allegedly thrown in front of speeding vehicle.

She resisted rape attempts by four boys.

All accused are reportedly minors.

A 14-year-old girl in India's Bihar was allegedly thrown in front of a speeding vehicle when she resisted rape attempts by four boys, The Hindustan Times reported.



The girl reported that on Monday evening, in a village in Bihar’s West Champaran district, she had left her house to relieve herself. Four boys who saw her dragged her and attempted to sexually assault her.



“When I resisted and raised alarms, they threw me before a speeding vehicle,” the minor said.



The victim is now undergoing treatment at the Bagaha Subdivision Hospital. The police reported that she sustained several injuries on her body.

“All those accused are minors and they had been allegedly subjecting the girl to eve-teasing and vulgar comments for the past few days,” said Mahila police station house officer (SHO) Dharmavir Bharti.



An FIR has been lodged against the accused.