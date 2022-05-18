 
Wednesday May 18 2022
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Saudi Arabia bans carrying Zamzam water in baggage

A volunteer hands over bottled water of Zamzam to a pilgrim. — Saudi Press Agency
  • Saudi General Aviation Authority issues notification directing all airlines to strictly follow new guideline. 
  • Directs to take action against airlines in case of violation of order.
  • Order comes ahead of Zil Hajj, holy month for Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj.

KARACHI: The Saudi aviation authorities have banned carrying Aab-e-Zamzam in one's checked-in luggage ahead of Zil Hajj, the holy month for the Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj.

Saudi General Aviation Authority has issued an official notification for the new guideline, restricting the pilgrims from carrying Zamzam — water from the well of Zamzam back to their countries.

All the airlines have been bound to ensure that none of the passengers travelling through Jeddah or any other airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have bottles filled with Aab-e-Zamzam.

Action will be taken against the airlines in case of violation of the new orders.

Aab-e-Zamzam is the water from the well of Zamzam, located in Masjid al-Haram, Makkah, which is a miraculously generated source of water as per Islamic history. The water has great religious significance and people take it back to their countries in great amount after performing Hajj or Umrah.

