Boy murders classmate for calling him 'girlish'

Class 12 boy kills classmate for bullying and body shaming him.

Victim reportedly commented on suspect's quiet behaviour.

Police registers case and sends boy to observation home.

A teenager from Tamil Nadu, India, killed his classmate for bullying and body shaming him, reported India Today.

The boys were students of class 12. The victim had reportedly called the suspect "girlish" and had been mocking him for his looks. He also kept commenting on his "quiet" behaviour despite being asked not to.

Enraged by his class fellow's behaviour, the perpetrator decided to take revenge. He invited the victim to a party and he brutally stabbed him several times with a knife and sickle there.

The incident took place near the boys' school on a highway. Police registered a case against the boy and sent him to an observation home.

Speaking about violent behaviours in children and teenagers, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Dr Saranya Jaikumar said:

"Body shaming leads to anxiety, depression, causing body dysmorphic disorder. Many times, this is reflected as anger or extreme depression."