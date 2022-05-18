 
world
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Boy murders classmate for calling him 'girlish'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Yellow police tape is displayed at a crime scene after a motorist was shot in the head along the 2700 block of south 80th Street in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 1, 201. — Reuters/File
Yellow police tape is displayed at a crime scene after a motorist was shot in the head along the 2700 block of south 80th Street in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 1, 201. — Reuters/File

  • Class 12 boy kills classmate for bullying and body shaming him. 
  • Victim reportedly commented on suspect's quiet behaviour.
  • Police registers case and sends boy to observation home.

A teenager from Tamil Nadu, India, killed his classmate for bullying and body shaming him, reported India Today.

The boys were students of class 12. The victim had reportedly called the suspect "girlish" and had been mocking him for his looks. He also kept commenting on his "quiet" behaviour despite being asked not to. 

Enraged by his class fellow's behaviour, the perpetrator decided to take revenge. He invited the victim to a party and he brutally stabbed him several times with a knife and sickle there.

The incident took place near the boys' school on a highway. Police registered a case against the boy and sent him to an observation home.

Speaking about violent behaviours in children and teenagers, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Dr Saranya Jaikumar said:

"Body shaming leads to anxiety, depression, causing body dysmorphic disorder. Many times, this is reflected as anger or extreme depression."

More From World:

Pollution killing 9 million people per year: report

Pollution killing 9 million people per year: report
Saudi Arabia bans carrying Zamzam water in baggage

Saudi Arabia bans carrying Zamzam water in baggage
Muslim parents outraged as school in UK serves ‘pork’ to children

Muslim parents outraged as school in UK serves ‘pork’ to children
French government seeks to block burkinis in swimming pools

French government seeks to block burkinis in swimming pools
Oldest person alive who has 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren

Oldest person alive who has 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren
Headless skinned frog jumps out of hot oil at Chinese restaurant

Headless skinned frog jumps out of hot oil at Chinese restaurant
UK unemployment hits 48-year low, pushing up pay

UK unemployment hits 48-year low, pushing up pay
NCA gives clean chit to Farhan Junejo in £8 million money-laundering case assisted by ARU

NCA gives clean chit to Farhan Junejo in £8 million money-laundering case assisted by ARU
India's WPI inflation at 17-year high threatens small businesses

India's WPI inflation at 17-year high threatens small businesses

Latest

view all