 
entertainment
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian’s fans believe she ‘sounds like' Pete Davidson now

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

File Footage

Kim Kardashian’s fans are claiming that the reality star has tweaked her voice to sound like her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old was talking to her mother Kris Jenner and her close pals Simon Huck and Phil Riportella about her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s upcoming wedding.

Kim quipped, “We already knew they were trying for a baby. To me, a baby you are stuck for life. Marriages come and go.”

Given her three previous marriages, Kim jokingly said to Simon and Phil to “take it from me”.

Kim Kardashian’s fans believe she ‘sounds like Pete Davidson now

It is pertinent to mention that the episode was shot before Kourtney’s “courthouse wedding” on May 15.

According to the several media reports, fans were stunned to listen to Kim’s voice who they said that “sounded so much like Pete”.

Reportedly, one of the fans posted the clip of the episode on Reddit with a caption that read, “kinda cute how Kim has started to sound so much like Pete”.

Interestingly, the post caught the attention of the fans and initiated discussion on the website.

One user wrote, “Her valley girl voice transformed into a middle-aged woman from Staten Island.”

Another chimed in, “"WHOSE (Expletive) VOICE WAS THAT?!?!?! I’m creeped the hell out. Kim needs an exorcism!”

More From Entertainment:

'Johnny Depp lost his cool after seeing Amber Heard and her friend together in a chair'

'Johnny Depp lost his cool after seeing Amber Heard and her friend together in a chair'
Cameron Diaz talks about motherhood, admits occasionally losing patience with daughter

Cameron Diaz talks about motherhood, admits occasionally losing patience with daughter

Kim Kardashian defends Kanye West as he drops their kids at school in fire truck

Kim Kardashian defends Kanye West as he drops their kids at school in fire truck
Justin Timberlake reveals secret of ‘being youthful’ at 41

Justin Timberlake reveals secret of ‘being youthful’ at 41
Demi Moore drops vintage picture with Bruce Willis at Cannes, Emma Heming reacts

Demi Moore drops vintage picture with Bruce Willis at Cannes, Emma Heming reacts
Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hasn’t talked’ to Chris Noth since sexual abuse allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hasn’t talked’ to Chris Noth since sexual abuse allegations
Prince Andrew ‘using’ Queen Elizabeth to make royal return?

Prince Andrew ‘using’ Queen Elizabeth to make royal return?
Prince Harry’s Invictus Games face major blow

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games face major blow

Princess Anne unveils table made from 5,000-year-old wood for Queen’s Jubilee

Princess Anne unveils table made from 5,000-year-old wood for Queen’s Jubilee
Prince Charles and Camilla's Canada tour: Royal expert sees it 'slap in the face' of monarchy

Prince Charles and Camilla's Canada tour: Royal expert sees it 'slap in the face' of monarchy
Britney Spears says dancing to music helps her ‘escape’ after devastating miscarriage

Britney Spears says dancing to music helps her ‘escape’ after devastating miscarriage
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at ‘make or break’ point with Netflix: Insider

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at ‘make or break’ point with Netflix: Insider

Latest

view all