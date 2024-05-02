Ed Sheeran unveils plans to celebrate album 'x'

Ed Sheeran just announced his plans on celebrating his album, x, marking a decade since its release.

The 33-year-old Perfect singer is commemorating the anniversary of his sophomore album with a single night, special show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

In the one-night-only performance, Sheeran’s setlist for the concert will be a nod to the album’s Wembley Edition.

For the unversed, the aforementioned edition is a live recording version from 2015. Additionally, the Shape of You hit-maker is also geared to release a 10th-anniversary edition of x on June 21, 2024.

The release of the brand new edition, which would feature nine bonus tracks, would mark exactly ten years since the launch of his rather hit album

Outside the album's original 12 tracks, the bonus songs would include, I See Fire from The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and All of the Stars from the film, The Fault in Our Stars.

Ed Sheeran announced the exciting news on Wednesday, as he took to his official Instagram account to reveal to his followers the 10th anniversary edition and merchandise for his album, x.