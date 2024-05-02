Duane Eddy, Grammy-winning guitarist cause of death revealed

Duane Eddy, the Grammy-winning guitarist passed away at the age 86 on April 30.

The hit musician who produced different successful songs in the 1950s and 1960s passed away in Franklin, Tennessee surrounded by family.

His wife, Deed Abbate, whom he married in 1979, and his family were beside Eddy's deathbed. The artist's manager confirmed the distressing news to PEOPLE magazine.

“Duane inspired a generation of guitarists the world over with his unmistakable signature ‘Twang’ sound. He was the first rock and roll guitar god, a truly humble and incredible human being. He will be sorely missed,” a statement read.

The cause of death of the renowned musician was revealed as cancer, as per BBC and the Associated Press.

Among Eddy's many hits was the theme to the '50s TV drama Peter Gunn, along with other hit tracks such as Rebel Rouser, which was released in 1958.

Duane Eddy has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, inspiring famous musicians including but not limited to Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Fogerty, and many others.