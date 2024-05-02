Selena Gomez advocates for 'meaningful' mental health 'journey'

Selena Gomez just utilized her public image and brand to raise awareness and advocate for mental health.

The 31-year-old actress and singer, hosted a special event where she provided resources and worked for a cause close to her heart, on Wednesday, May 1.

She took to her official Instagram account to upload a series of images featuring the moments captured at the event.

“Our 3rd annual @rarebeauty Mental Health Summit has me leaving inspired by the next generation, filled with so much hope, and grateful to each of you for being on this meaningful journey with us,” the caption began.

In the first photo, Gomez could be seen standing before a wall, decorated with facts about the organization, including a post mentioning that the company also raised $7 million in 2023 alone.

The Only Murders in the Building alum continued, “Mental health means so much to me and I’m honored we get to share this mission with the world together. Thank you to everyone who joined us and continues to use their voice for good!”

Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, also displayed unwavering support for Gomez in her comment section writing “I'm so proud of u bb.”