Jimmy Kimmel believes Travis Kelce is 'the broke boyfriend'?

Travis Kelce might just have received a hefty check but it would take more than that for the NFL star to impress Jimmy Kimmel.

In the latest of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the late-night show host discussed the athlete’s recent contract extension amidst him dating the pop sensation, Taylor Swift.

On the April 30 episode when Kelce’s two-year contract extension deal was addressed, the 56-year-old host began, “Congratulations to Travis Kelce.”

“Travis Kelce signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is now the highest-paid tight end in the NFL,” he added.

However, the comedian did not let his chance to roast the tight end, slip by, referring how this would be overshadowed by Kelce dating the Lover crooner.



“Can you imagine being in a relationship where you make $34 million and you’re still the broke boyfriend?” Kimmel commented during his show.

Kimmel continued, “Another weird thing about dating Taylor Swift is you can be one of the great players of all time, and this is the reaction you get to your contract extension.”

For referral context, Forbes named The Tortured Poets Department album-maker a billionaire last October, reporting her net worth at 1.1 billion dollars.