Thursday May 19 2022
Sabir Shah

Donald Blome to take charge as US ambassador to Pak on May 23

Sabir Shah

Thursday May 19, 2022

Donald Armin Blome is currently the US ambassador to Tunisia. — Govt of Tunis Facebook
  • Donald Armin Blome was nominated by US President Joe Biden to be the new US ambassador to Pakistan.
  • On March 1, 2022, the whole Senate confirmed his nomination by voice vote.
  • Blome is an expert on the Middle East, and is currently the US ambassador to Tunisia.

Donald Armin Blome, a career member of the senior US Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor, will take charge as the new American ambassador to Pakistan on May 23, The News reported Thursday.

US President Joe Biden had recommended renowned diplomat Blome to be the new US ambassador to Pakistan last year and on December 14, 2021, the American Senate's Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing to consider his nomination. The committee later confirmed his appointment by voice vote.

Donald Blome is the first full-fledged ambassador of the United States to Pakistan after a gap of four years. David Hale was the last career US ambassador who relinquished the charge in August 2018.

Donald Blome is an expert on the Middle East, and is currently the US ambassador to Tunisia, an African country that came to the world's attention in 2011 when President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was overthrown by a revolution that was sparked by his lack of freedom and democracy during his 24-year rule.

Ambassador Blome has also worked in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad, and Kuwait. He has long experience in the Middle East region and speaks fluent Arabic.

Earlier in his career, he had served as the civilian co-director, Multinational Force Strategic Engagement Cell, Baghdad; political counsellor, Embassy Kuwait; and as Israel desk officer, deputy director, and acting director, Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs. 

Blome went to the University of Michigan and got a Bachelor of Arts and a Juris Doctor.

