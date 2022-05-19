 
world
Thursday May 19 2022
Dog fights mountain lion to rescue woman

Thursday May 19, 2022

Erin Wilson with her dog Eva.—Instagram/eva_the_mal
  • Wilson drives to Trinity River one afternoon to take stroll with her dog.
  • Mountain lion pounces at woman, scratching shoulder and tearing jacket.
  • While Eva only weighs 25 kilos, she fought lion fearlessly.

A woman's dog was severely injured while rescuing her from a mountain lion who attacked her, New York Post reported. 

Erin Wilson, 24, drove to Trinity River one afternoon to take a stroll with her dog, Eva, a 2 1/2-year-old Belgian Malinois.

While they were walking, a mountain lion pounced at Wilson, scratching her shoulder and tearing her jacket apart. 

“I yelled ‘Eva!’ and she came running,” Wilson stated. “And she hit that cat really hard.”

While Eva only weighs 25 kilos, she fought the lion fearlessly. The battle went on for a few seconds with Wilson hitting the cat with stones and rocks. 

The cougar would not let go of the dog's head while she cried. Wilson tried her best to defeat the lion but could not.

She then ran back to her pickup truck and signalled a car to stop. The driver, Sharon Houston, stopped and the women together beat the lion with a long PVC pipe.

Houston pepper-sprayed the cat and it finally fled. Eva ended up with two skull fractures, a severely damaged eye, and a punctured sinus cavity. 

“We are hopeful she will pull through this,” Wilson's husband said. 

