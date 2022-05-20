Amber Heard op-ed had ‘no effect’ on Johnny Depp’s 'Pirates' role: Disney exec

A Disney exec testified against Johnny Depp during his defamation trial with ex-Amber Heard

A Disney executive testified on Thursday that Amber Heard’s 2018 op-ed about domestic abuse – the basis of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit – had no effect on his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The New York Post quoted Disney production executive Tina Newman’s deposition that was played at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia on Thursday, in which she confirmed that she never saw documentation within Disney that referenced Heard’s op-ed.

In his $50 million defamation lawsuit, Depp claims that Heard’s op-ed, published in The Washington Post, cost him millions in work and his role in the sixth installment of the Pirates franchise.

According to Newman, she has “never seen any documentation that referenced the op-ed, never discussed it and did not hear of or partake in discussion of its impact.”