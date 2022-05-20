‘Wouldn't wish Johnny Depp on my worst enemy’: expresses Rachel Riley

The Countdown star Rachel Riley has spoken up against Johnny Depp on social media amid the ongoing defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Taking to Twitter, Riley wrote, “I wouldn't wish this guy on my worst enemy" while sharing a series of posts around the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Riley also shared an explosive article that revolved around the Myth of Mutual Abuse.

The famed TV presenter extended her support to Heard with a post about society misunderstanding domestic abuse.

“All the love to those who understand this only too well,” she tagged Heard.

Meanwhile, the Aquaman has claimed in Virginia court that Depp "tried to kill" her and repeatedly abused and controlled her during their marriage.