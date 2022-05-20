 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t be stopped by Palace’ at Queen’s Jubilee

Friday May 20, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to ‘do their own thing’ at the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a royal expert believes.

According to Camilla Tominey, the associated editor at The Telegraph, despite being banned from appearing at the Buckingham Palace balcony, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will try to generate as much publicity as possible with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Tominey commented that while the Palace officials may have a degree of control on Harry and Meghan while they’re in the Buckingham Palace, “There's nothing to stop the couple freelancing and doing their own thing while they're in the UK.”

“That of course if they're going to be seen out and about with their children, it's going to generate publicity,” she added.

As for right now, it not yet clear when Prince Harry and Meghan will land in the UK and which celebrations will they be a part of.

The couple’s spokeswoman said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

