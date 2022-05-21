 
Minor rapes 13-year-old girl in India

A poster is seen at a candle-lit march by the resident doctors and medical students from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi, India, December 3, 2019. — Reuters
A 17-year-old boy allegedly stormed into the room of a 13-year-old in Gurugram, India, while she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her, India Today reported. 

Reportedly, the boy's 15-year-old friend locked the room and stood on a lookout, while the accused raped the girl.

Both the boys have been arrested and produced before a Children's Court. 

The victim's sister reached out to the police and lodged a complaint against the pair. She said that they both escaped when the girls' parents arrived.

The complainant also claimed that the accused had previously broken into the girl's washroom but got away with it, saying he had done it by mistake.

