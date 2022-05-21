 
world
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Son dedicates his degree to mother in emotional video

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Young man dedicates his college degree to his mother.—Screengrab via Instagram/goodnews_movement
Young man dedicates his college degree to his mother.—Screengrab via Instagram/goodnews_movement

A heart-touching video is going viral on social media where a young man dedicates his college degree to his mother. 

The boy can be seen handing over his cap, degree, and gown to her while she sheds happy tears.

People in the surroundings watch the overwhelmed and touched mother. 

The caption of the video had a letter in it written by the son. 

"Congratulations mama, you did it!" began the letter.

"Together we started off with nothing, since a boy I promised myself I would try to give you everything. With these, that are now yours: Two degrees in Psychology and Spanish, a minor in Physical Education, and my soccer achievements. May just these things be proof in that... You’ve never failed me, my sisters, our family, nor yourself mama. I love you."

Social media users left heartfelt comments on the video which now has more than 200,000 likes. 

"She raised a good man. Well done momma," a user said. 780 people liked her comment, agreeing with her. 

"Got me crying!!!" said another.

"Awwwww what a beautiful post! What a beautiful moment, so very heartfelt and touching! Nothing like a mother and a son bond," another echoed. 

