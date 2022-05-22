Amber Heard, Johnny Depp trial makes Camille Vasquez a social media star

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard’s trial has made the former’s lawyer Camille Vasquez a social media star after a video of their hug in the Fairfax County courtroom went viral.



The video has received millions of views on TikTok only.

Camille has become a TikTok star instantly as video of her hug to the Pirates of the Caribbean star took the social media platform by storm.

Another video of Camille Vasquez super-quick objections to Amber Heard’s lead attorney Elaine Bredehoft has crossed nearly 30 million views on TikTok.

Also, according to the Guardian, in addition to becoming TikTok sensation, Google searches for Vasquez have also received boost in recent days.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp and Camille's hug has sparked wild theories from tactics to dating.

Lawyers for Johnny wrapped up their grilling of Amber Heard on Tuesday after seeking to portray her as the aggressor in their volatile relationship.

"Is it your testimony under oath that you never struck Mr. Depp as the initial aggressor?" Camille Vasquez asked Heard during cross-examination.