Rihanna spotted for the first time since welcoming baby boy with A$AP Rocky

Music sensation Rihanna has been clicked for the first time since giving birth to her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The Diamonds singer, 34, reportedly gave birth last week with news that she had welcomed a baby boy on May 13.

The Umbrella crooner was spotted taking a stroll in West Hollywood, Los Angeles in the latest pictures.

Dressed in casual attire, Rihanna donned the post-pregnancy look in comfy maternity clothes. She kept her hair tied in a top knot along with designer shades and gold jewelry.

The Savage x Fenty designer was pictured in an oversized grey sweater and baggy black trousers and her personal security walked with her to her car.

Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP, 33, have yet to announce the news of welcoming their son personally on their social media channels.

A source close to the couple shared, “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom,” PEOPLE reported.

Rihanna is currently resting at home with her baby in L.A. reports are making rounds on the internet that the Barbados born singer could move back to the Caribbean island to bring up her baby.

A source told the Sunday Mirror, “Rihanna loves Barbados and she loved growing up there. She wants to give her baby the same experience she had – away from the world of showbiz.”