 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Courtney Love hails Johnny Depp for ‘saving her life’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Courtney Love hails Johnny Depp for ‘saving her life’
Courtney Love hails Johnny Depp for ‘saving her life’

Courtney Love takes a supportive stance in defence of Johnny Depp and hails him for having ‘saved her life’.

According to HollywoodLife, she spoke of the time she almost “overdosed” outside of the actor’s Los Angeles club The Viper Room back in 1995.

“I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly, but I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room with Sal,” she explained.

“Johnny, when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with all these social workers, wrote her a four-page letter that she’s never showed me on her 13th birthday. He didn’t really know me.”

“Then he sent limos to her school when all the social workers were crawling around, again, unasked, for her and all her friends to go to both Pirates.”

“He did it a bunch of times. He gave her her own seat with her name on it. I’ve never seen those Pirates movies, but she loved them. You know, she said to me when she was 13, ‘mama, he saved my life’. And she said it again.”

This message comes in defense of the actor, amid is ongoing court case against Amber Heard for $50 million.

More From Entertainment:

Donald Trump takes swipe at Amber Heard, Johnny Depp: ‘What a lovely couple!’

Donald Trump takes swipe at Amber Heard, Johnny Depp: ‘What a lovely couple!’
Prince William, Harry’s bodyguard had ‘grave warning’ to replacement

Prince William, Harry’s bodyguard had ‘grave warning’ to replacement
Harry Styles supports Ukraine, sings ‘Sign of the Time’ during NYC concert

Harry Styles supports Ukraine, sings ‘Sign of the Time’ during NYC concert
‘Irrelevant’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not the power couple they think'

‘Irrelevant’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not the power couple they think'
Kourtney Kardashian planning ‘dramatic entrance’ at castle wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian planning ‘dramatic entrance’ at castle wedding to Travis Barker
Queen’s health forces Palace to draw up contingency plans for Jubilee: Details

Queen’s health forces Palace to draw up contingency plans for Jubilee: Details
Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’

Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’
Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze

Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

Prince Harry’s rumoured real father is Diana’s ex-lover? Evidence explained

Prince Harry’s rumoured real father is Diana’s ex-lover? Evidence explained
Amber Heard’s lawyer repeats ‘I’m trying’ as she looks defeated in Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard’s lawyer repeats ‘I’m trying’ as she looks defeated in Johnny Depp trial

Latest

view all