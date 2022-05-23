Kim Kardashian dance video goes viral

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian left her millions of fans swooning with her killer dance moves during the wedding ceremony of her sister Kourtney Kardashian in Italy and the video of her grooving has gone viral on social media.



Pete Davidson’s sweetheart took to Intagram and shared a video clip, where she can be seen dancing with her daughter North West.

She captioned the post, “They caught me dancing” along with a laughing emoticon.

In the video clip, Kim Kardashian was beaming with joy as Jack Harlow's popular song First Class played over the clips.

The dance video of Kim and North has taken the internet by storm shortly after she posted it.

Kim Kardashian attended the wedding ceremony of her sister Kourtney Kardashian in Italy without boyfriend Pete Davidson.