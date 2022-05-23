 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian dance video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

Kim Kardashian dance video goes viral

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian left her millions of fans swooning with her killer dance moves during the wedding ceremony of her sister Kourtney Kardashian in Italy and the video of her grooving has gone viral on social media.

Pete Davidson’s sweetheart took to Intagram and shared a video clip, where she can be seen dancing with her daughter North West.

She captioned the post, “They caught me dancing” along with a laughing emoticon.

In the video clip, Kim Kardashian was beaming with joy as Jack Harlow's popular song First Class played over the clips.

The dance video of Kim and North has taken the internet by storm shortly after she posted it.

Kim Kardashian attended the wedding ceremony of her sister Kourtney Kardashian in Italy without boyfriend Pete Davidson.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp continues doing surprising things for fans outside court

Johnny Depp continues doing surprising things for fans outside court
Amber Heard's team calls Johnny Depp back to stand to 'control the narrative'

Amber Heard's team calls Johnny Depp back to stand to 'control the narrative'
The inside scoop into Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italy wedding: Insider

The inside scoop into Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italy wedding: Insider
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox lead star-studded guestlist at Kourtney-Travis wedding

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox lead star-studded guestlist at Kourtney-Travis wedding
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce birth of second daughter

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce birth of second daughter

Amber Heard’s new PR rep handed harassment allegations

Amber Heard’s new PR rep handed harassment allegations
Here’s how Kim Kardashian kept Pete Davidson close amid Kourtney’s wedding

Here’s how Kim Kardashian kept Pete Davidson close amid Kourtney’s wedding
Meghan Markle to be grilled in sister Samantha defamation case?

Meghan Markle to be grilled in sister Samantha defamation case?
Amber Heard adds another celebrity to list not supporting her in Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard adds another celebrity to list not supporting her in Johnny Depp trial
‘Downcast’ Scott Disick spotted in LA just hours before Kourtney’s Italian wedding

‘Downcast’ Scott Disick spotted in LA just hours before Kourtney’s Italian wedding

Kanye West heads for big night in NY as Kim Kardashian attends Kourtney’s Italian wedding

Kanye West heads for big night in NY as Kim Kardashian attends Kourtney’s Italian wedding

Kim Kardashian channels gothic glam in black gown for Kourtney’s wedding: pics

Kim Kardashian channels gothic glam in black gown for Kourtney’s wedding: pics

Latest

view all