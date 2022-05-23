 
world
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Bride refuses to marry 'bald' man as he accidentally loses wig

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

Bride Kalpana, 22, and her groom Bhavin Munjpara, 26, lying in a bed, exchange wedding vows inside a hospital in Ahmedabad February 17, 2012. The couple took their wedding vows in a hospital after Munjpara fractured his feet in a road accident on February 11, their relatives said. —Reuters
Bride Kalpana, 22, and her groom Bhavin Munjpara, 26, lying in a bed, exchange wedding vows inside a hospital in Ahmedabad February 17, 2012. The couple took their wedding vows in a hospital after Munjpara fractured his feet in a road accident on February 11, their relatives said. —Reuters

After half of the wedding rituals were completed, a bride from Uttar Pradesh, India, decided to withdraw from the marriage after she found out he was bald, Bharat Times reported. 

Reportedly, the groom fainted before the main wedding ritual and mistakenly took off his wig. The truth about his baldness was thus revealed.

Even though the bride's family tried to convince her, she did not agree to marry the groom. The local police got involved in the matter but the bride did not budge.

The bride's family revealed that they had spent over INR 500,000 on the wedding. The groom's family returned the amount. 

"You can not expect a marriage to start on a lie,” the bride’s uncle was quoted as saying.

Related items


More From World:

Video: Lion rips man's finger apart

Video: Lion rips man's finger apart
Mother arrested for allegedly murdering six-year-old son

Mother arrested for allegedly murdering six-year-old son
10-year-old girl from India climbs Mount Everest: report

10-year-old girl from India climbs Mount Everest: report
95-year-old man marries for the first time

95-year-old man marries for the first time
Australia's PM-elect Anthony Albanese vows to repair country's image overseas

Australia's PM-elect Anthony Albanese vows to repair country's image overseas
Biden says 'hello' to North Korea's Kim amid tensions over weapons tests

Biden says 'hello' to North Korea's Kim amid tensions over weapons tests
Watch: Son dedicates his degree to mother in emotional video

Watch: Son dedicates his degree to mother in emotional video
Minor rapes 13-year-old girl in India

Minor rapes 13-year-old girl in India
Women TV presenters defy Taliban order to cover faces on air

Women TV presenters defy Taliban order to cover faces on air
Pee pals: Dolphins use taste of urine to recognize friends

Pee pals: Dolphins use taste of urine to recognize friends
Watch: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test

Watch: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test

Latest

view all