Bride refuses to marry 'bald' man as he accidentally loses wig

After half of the wedding rituals were completed, a bride from Uttar Pradesh, India, decided to withdraw from the marriage after she found out he was bald, Bharat Times reported.

Reportedly, the groom fainted before the main wedding ritual and mistakenly took off his wig. The truth about his baldness was thus revealed.

Even though the bride's family tried to convince her, she did not agree to marry the groom. The local police got involved in the matter but the bride did not budge.

The bride's family revealed that they had spent over INR 500,000 on the wedding. The groom's family returned the amount.

"You can not expect a marriage to start on a lie,” the bride’s uncle was quoted as saying.



